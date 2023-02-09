The son of “Charito” was surprised after hearing Diego’s sister. Faced with this revelation, will Joel realize what he feels about ‘Maca’?

Chapter 152 of the Peruvian series “At the bottom there is room” brought many surprises. One of them directly related to the ‘friendship’ that Joel and Macarena maintain. The sister of Diego Montalban He arrived at his home smiling after an outing with a mysterious suitor. After that, she sent a message on his phone that said: “I have already arrived at my house. I had a great time” and she leaned her head against one of the walls while she held her cell phone with both hands.

In the middle of this scene, joel appeared and whistled three times at her friend ‘La rubia’ to get her attention. Finally, ‘Maca’ recognized the eldest son of ‘Charito’ and smiled at him. He asked her why she was so distracted and associated her condition with a new partner. For her part, Macarena He replied as follows: “Let’s say… there is a boy that I like.”

This answer surprised the brother of Jimmy, who only managed to smile falsely and shake her head, while Macarena did not stop smiling. Will this make Joel realize how he truly feels about her’?

When does “AFHS” chapter 153 premiere?

This Thursday, February 9, episode 153 of season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” premieres. You will be able to enjoy the national series at 8.40 pm (Peruvian time) by the signal of America TV.

In this new episode, it will be revealed who the love interest of ‘Maca’ is. Some fans believe that it could be the return of Nicolás, while others theorize that it would be nothing less than Mike. If it is not any of the above, it would be a completely new character.

How to watch the series?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is available through the América Televisión signal. In addition, you can watch it online and for free on América TVGO, on whose platform the episodes are broadcast simultaneously on TV.

In the same way, you can enjoy the complete episodes of the past seasons by paying a subscription or looking for installments on the official YouTube channel of “AFHS”.

“AFHS” Chapter 153 Preview