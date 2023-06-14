In the last episode of “At the bottom there is room”, joel continues to show off his money since he is a member of Group 7. This time, he tries to minimize Mikewho is going through a difficult economic situation, which he takes advantage of to rub his good position in his face and invites him and Macarena to a dinner together with the members of the orchestra. He shows off the objects that he was able to buy.

What did Joel do to Mike in the last episode of “AFHS”?

After everyone in Nuevas Lomas found out about the blue contact lenses that Joel bought, a discussion began to find out who had the most beautiful eyes in the place, a fact in which Mike and Macarena also participated, which was taken advantage of. by the son of ‘Charo’ to invite them to a dinner together with his new group.

Joel also revealed one of Grupo 7’s latest hits, which he wrote for Macarena. Photo: America TV

Later, during the meeting, Joel started throwing in his face all the things his first paycheck could buy, made Mike feel bad, and put him down in Macarena’s presence.

What things did Joel buy in “There’s Room in the Back”?

After earning his first salary, the charismatic character bought a luxury watch, something that was highly criticized by his family, since they felt that he was wasting money. For this reason, to calm things down in his house, he decided to buy gifts for ‘Charo’, Teresita, Don Gilberto, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’.

At that moment, Joel unveils his most recent acquisition: blue contact lenses, which puts him once again at the center of criticism from his relatives, who finally decide to support him and applaud his success.

