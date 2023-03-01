In “At the bottom there is room“, Joel Gonzales fell in love with several young ladies with his witticisms throughout the 10 seasons of the series America TV. Do you remember who you have had an affair with?

Throughout its 10 seasons, the América TV series “At the bottom there is room” has presented us with unimaginable and unexpected romances. One of the characters who had different partners throughout history was Joel Gonzales, Charo’s son. Since his arrival in Lima, Jimmy’s brother conquered different young ladies with his “friendliness and charisma” and with songs that he composed to express his feelings. Next, we will tell you who the girlfriends of the popular ‘Niño pez’ were.

Veronica Miranda

The jet-black-haired character comes into Joel’s life in one of the many times that his relationship with Fernanda de las Casas ended. Little by little they get to know each other and become in love. However, the son of ‘Charito’ breaks up with her to return to the arms of ‘Fernandita’. This is not to the liking of Verónica, who, some time later, appears at the Gonzales house saying that she is expecting a child.

At the news, the mother of Jimmy He invites her to his home, along with his entire family. With the passage of time, the truth comes out and she ends up confessing to Joel that she was not pregnant.

Chiara Benavides

Chiara was a character played by the actress stephie jacobs. She made her appearance in the first season of the series as a model for Raúl del Prado’s production company and stole Joel’s heart. After spending a short time together, Joel ended her relationship with her to be with Fernanda, since he kept thinking of her.

Fernanda de las Casas

The daughter of Isabella Picasso and Miguel Ignacio de las Casas shot Joel for the first time when she went up to the roof of her house and saw her. For this reason, she told him the iconic phrase: “Flaca, what’s your name?” Their relationship went through hilarious and painful moments over eight seasons.

Even though they broke up countless times, their love kept them together. The son of lucho gonzales he swore he would never fall in love again. This, after Nicolás’s sister abandoned him.

Nataniel Sanchez played Fernanda de las Casas for 8 seasons. Photo: Nataniel Sanchez

Andrea Aguirre

The young woman, who was an assistant to the production company M&M, from the beginning she was interested in Joel. Pepe’s nephew arrives to ask him to marry him after learning that Mike and Fernanda would get married. Her relationship was tarnished when Andrea found a poster of her lover kissing a model.

The character played by Natalia Salas was very loved within the Gonzales house. She even went so far as to give Joel a guitar, but she couldn’t beat Fernanda’s as a gift. Despite the fact that she ended up with the “Pez Boy”, she continued to be a friend of the family and attended the wedding of Charo and Lucho with Abel, her boyfriend.

Cayetana Bogani

The character played by alessandra denegri brought many problems in Las Lomas. Her enmity with Grace over Nicolás and her brother’s Gianfranco led her to take revenge on her and threw mud at a party, in season 2 of the series America TV. After this, many were on alert.

The young woman was grateful to Joel for being the only one who trusted that she had changed. She was sick, so Charo’s son decides to continue visiting her. In addition, Fernanda had also asked him.

Pilar Garcia

Vannia Accinelli He was the one who brought this character to life. Initially, she hung out as friends with Jimmy’s brother. Later, he decided to give it a try. Many became fans of the couple due to Pilar’s way of thinking and acting. Everything was going so well. Don Gilberto’s grandson even proposed to her. Later, the young woman finds out that Fernanda is pregnant and she decides to get away from her.

Delilah

The character played by ceballos came into Joel’s life when he was disappointed in love. His outings on the motorcycle made his bond grow. The Gonzales matriarch got to know her at her home. Everything was going well until Joel discovered her with a date in a restaurant and learned the whole truth. After that, Kimberly’s mom and her daughter left The New Hills.

Macarena Montalban

Diego’s sister became a character very dear to the Gonzales family, in the return of the series to the screens. Alessia and Cristóbal’s aunt fell in love with Joel with his voice and talent. Everyone believed that she would become the future bride of the ‘Fish Boy’.

Now, her friendship with ‘Tere’s’ nephew is between a rock and a hard place, since she recently began a relationship with Mike Miller. However, she feels a special affection for her friend.