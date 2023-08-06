‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ gave a chance in love to joel gonzales! The ‘Fish Face’ finally conquered ‘Patty’ and they sealed the emotional moment with a romantic and tender kiss. However, not everyone is happy with the new relationship in the América TV series, since said scene was seen by Macarena, who broke down in tears when he saw the ‘Boy with a Fish Face’ kissing another person. What will happen with Mike?

What did Joel say to ‘Patty’ in ‘There’s Room in the Back’?

After ‘Patty’ showed Joel the apartment in which he was going to stay, which is, by chance, the same one where ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia stayed, the ‘Boy with the Fish Face’ took her from back to Las Nuevas Lomas, where he confessed everything he felt for her. Given this, the young delivery girl replied that she felt the same way about him and that she liked to spend moments next to her.

After declaring their love, they both sealed the romantic moment with a kiss, something that was seen by Macarena, who was at the door of her house and who burst into tears after seeing the love of her life starting a new stage with another person.

What did Macarena do after the kiss between Joel and Patty?

Seeing that all possibility was lost with Joel, Macarena took refuge in her room, where she began to cry, because she could not get Charo’s son out of her head, despite the fact that in a few months she was going to marry Mike , her boyfriend, who had already shown her the apartment where they were going to live when they got married.

Macarena had no choice but to cry after she lost any opportunity with Joel. Photo: America TV

That is why, with a broken heart, he decided to call the “Gringo Atrasador”, who was very worried when he saw “Maca” with tears in his eyes and quite sad. It was there that Diego Montalbán’s sister told him that they could no longer continue with her relationship, since she was not in love with him.

How did Mike react when he found out that Macarena was not in love with him?

This caused ‘Mike’ to realize that ‘Maca’ was with him only out of commitment, since he bought the art gallery from him and paid her ransom when she was kidnapped by Claudia Llanos. Said this, he withdrew from the destroyed place, since all his illusions had vanished, which is why he began to cry when he arrived at his car.

What will happen to Mike in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Despite the fact that he delayed Joel once again, the “Fish Face” also took the girl again, but now the story is different, since the eldest son of “Charo” is not with Macarena, but with “Patty” ‘. However, even if they are not together, “Maca” has finally accepted that she is in love with Joel and not with Mike, so they canceled her wedding and it is very likely that we will not see the “Gringo Delay” in the series anymore .

