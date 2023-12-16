Episode 369 of 'At the bottom there is room' brought surprises that could greatly impact the final episode of the season, scheduled to premiere this Friday, December 22. During this episode, Father Manuel revealed the final results of the premarital talks to Joel, Patty, Macarena and Mike, who cared for eggs and answered questionnaires. This data, processed on the old Pentium 3 Windows XP computer of Sister Veronica, the priest's assistant, would determine the couples' compatibility before taking the crucial step toward marriage.

Father Manuel's unexpected revelation surprised everyone: only Joel and Macarena were a truly compatible couple, which especially bothered Mike, who criticized the age of the machine and questioned the veracity of the data. Patty, with an attitude similar to that of the 'Gringo Atrasador', couldn't believe it either. The 'Fish Face' and the blonde showed surprise and disbelief. As the episode progressed, both Joel and Macarena began to think more about each other. What will the future hold for them?

