We are only three days away from the long-awaited Friday, December 22, when we will witness the last episode of season 10 of 'There is room at the bottom'. Things are slowly getting out of control in Las Nuevas Lomas. We already saw how María Pía Olivo was discovered, and everyone in the neighborhood witnessed that it was Diego Montalbán, which almost caused the death of Peter Mckay, who was shocked by what he saw.

However, another of the shocking events in episode 371 of the América Televisión series were the desperate attempts of jimmy so that Dolores believed him when he discovered him with Alessia. He used a devastating phrase that caused surprise and sadness in the chef, who never imagined that the man she still loves would refer to her in that way. But what exactly did 'Charito's' son say to Diego Montalbán's daughter? Did Dolores forgive him? Here we tell you in this note.

What was the harsh phrase that Jimmy said to Alessia in 'There is room at the bottom'?

Let's remember that Jimmy had the mission of interviewing Alessia at the request of his teacher to avoid failing his course, which would cost him the loss of an important scholarship at his institute. The chef accepted her ex-boyfriend's request and the interview took place at the Gonzales home. When they were already saying goodbye and the so-called 'Skinny Dog' opened the door, they ran into Dolores, who was shocked to discover them together.

When Alessia was about to go home, Dolores followed her and confronted her, assuring her that she knew what she was doing and reminding her that she had confessed her desire to get back with Jimmy. However, the chef stressed that she simply helped the motorcycle taxi driver with a project from her high school so that he would not lose her scholarship, denying the rest of it as inventions. Despite her explanation, the nurse did not believe in her, and 'Charo''s son stated that her ex-partner was telling the truth. To make her believe him, he used a derogatory and painful phrase towards the chef at Francesca's.

“Alessia is telling the truth. Furthermore, I looked for her because she had no other option”said Jimmy, while the green-eyed girl couldn't believe what she heard and ended up being disconcerted by the phrase he used. So, she ended up going to her house.

Did Dolores forgive Jimmy after discovering him with Alessia?

After that incident that we have mentioned, Dolores went to Jimmy's house to listen to the audio and review the papers of the interview with Alessia. She believed the couple's version of her, which led her to decide to help him finish her work quickly.

However, while listening to the interview, he came across a part in which 'Charito's' son reproached the chef for having hidden details of their relationship from his father, Diego Montalbán. This memory of her past love life left the nurse very uncomfortable.

