Jimmy had a serious accident in “At the bottom there is room.” In one of the recent episodes of the América Televisión series, we saw that the son of ‘Charito’ had a presentation with Grupo 7 in Las Nuevas Lomas; however, he took a wrong step for wanting to get Alessia’s attention and ended up on the ground. The Gonzales family moved heaven and earth to take the boy to the hospital, where he was rescued by Javier Alegría, July’s friend. Until then, everything was normal, except when they gave him the diagnosis.

The new chapter of “There is room at the bottom” promises high doses of tension and danger for Jimmy and Alessia. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Jimmy’s new lie in “At the bottom there is room”

Already in the hospital ‘Javi’ comments to Jimmy that he only has a sprained ankle after his fall. However, when July tells her cousin that Alessia was worried about her health, the character played by Jorge Guerra has no better idea than to pretend that various parts of her body have started to ache.

With such a spectacle, everyone believes that the future is not really hopeful, but Javier knows the truth and does not want to break his Hippocratic oath. However, there is a situation that quickly makes him change his mind: Jimmy slips him the chance to help him get closer to July, if he supports him with the lies about her state of health.

Of course, the nursing practitioner accepts without thinking and that is how we will later see that everyone has fallen for the deception. Even Joel has convinced himself that everything is real, for which he has gone looking for the blonde to visit his invalid brother, since he has lost the will to live.

“AFHS”: the reaction of fans to Jimmy’s lie

Of course, fans don’t buy this theatrics and have even compared Jimmy to his father (who is also known as a liar). “Jimmy’s character is going to be turned into a liar, after defending his innocence with all that false pregnancy”, “What Jimmy doesn’t understand is that Alessia hates being lied to and at some point she will find out that it is a lie and” Just like Jimmy lied to Alessia from day one and continues to do so ”, are some of the comments that are read on networks.

