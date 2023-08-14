It is no surprise to anyone that ‘At the bottom there is room’ It has always separated the couples in the series, and all the time because of the same conflict: social differences. In this tenth season, ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia might not be saved from that fatal fate, but fans of ‘AFHS’ they want them to be the exception. For this reason, in social networks, they have asked that the minor of the gonzales he can be the first to improve himself and get ahead to live up to his love, since he himself has begun to feel less when he sees the progress of the young Montalbán as a chef.

Why does ‘Jimmy’ have no faith in his future?

‘Jimmy’ would be thinking of leaving Alessia because he feels less. Photo: America TV

In recent chapters of ‘At the bottom there is room’, We have seen how the relationship of ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia has returned to have the same problems as always, since Francesca Maldini he’s suggesting that his prodigy chef shouldn’t be with a Gonzales, let alone a waiter from his restaurant. However, Alessia He has defended their relationship and will not let anyone get in the way, although he does not know that who else he should worry about is ‘Jimmy’, because he has begun to feel less.

Will ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia’s relationship end on ‘AFHS’?

The fans of ‘AFHS’ have chosen ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia as their favorite couple, so they hope that the recent downturn of the youngest of the Gonzales does not make him give up and, rather, it will be an incentive for him to continue his studies and is exceeded. However, we do not know what the future holds for the production of America TV for the young couple, but they hope ‘Jimmy’ doesn’t meet the same fate as Joel.

