In ‘At the bottom there is room’everything was going well in the Francesca’s with the meal organized by the matriarch of the maldini for the directory of your company, since I wanted to introduce you to Alessia as its prodigy and excellent chef of the restaurant. However, a problem arose that put the young Montalbán and ‘Noni’ in trouble, who did not know how to react to the judging gaze of the board of directors and the bad temper of Bruno Picasso: ‘Ale’ called “love” to ‘Jimmy’ In front of everyone.

This provoked the indignation of those present, who began to look with a bad face that their prestigious chef had a relationship with a waiter. However, the least of the gonzales He knew how to handle the situation, although it seems that not in the best way in the eyes of his girlfriend, since denied emphatically that they had a relationship, he even invented a couple for Alessia. The young woman then spoke privately with ‘Jimmy’ and he explained that he was only doing it to defend her and not get fired, which she understood.

#room #bottom #Jimmy #Gonzales #denied #relationship #Alessia #front #entire #board