After learning that they were going to be released for not carrying illegal substances in the last episode of “At the bottom there is room”, Jimmy and Alessia found out that the trip to Spain was due to the fact that Diego, the young woman’s father, wanted to separate her from ‘Charo’s’ youngest son. This caused the young woman to be upset with him and quickly fled the place together with her lover, heading towards the Gonzales house.

Already in the place, Jimmy learned of the plan of Pepe and Tito, who explained that their intention was to avoid the sadness of ‘Charito’. This prompted the fury of Joel’s younger brother, who blamed his family for dashing the dreams of his love interest and preventing them from starting a new life abroad. In addition, despite the explanations of her mother, who told him that he did not know anything about her, he also became furious with her, which caused her to leave her house and not hear from them. .

