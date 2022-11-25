The last chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” was quite a surprise for Jaimito’s fans. The youngest of the Gonzales got a job as a commercial model, but he didn’t know it was to play the ugly boy who undergoes plastic surgery and comes out completely different.

His family was disappointed and there was ridicule for his unprepossessing face. However, the protagonist only cared about knowing what Alessia thought and he asked her if she saw him as ugly. She replied: “You are not pretty, but you are not ugly either. You’ve got your angles,” and she depressed him even more. VIDEO: America Television.