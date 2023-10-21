‘There is room at the bottom’ entered a moment of tension after seeing the appearance of Mariano Pendeivis in the América TV series. However, it was all part of a dream of the Maldini matriarch. Francesca’s ex-partner appeared to her in her room when she woke up and they had a loving moment, remembering a little about her past and her event with Claudia Llanos.

Francesca and Mariano They were talking and drinking wine. At that, Pendeivis told her to please don’t forget him with Luigi Corleone just because she looks like him, since she knows well that she has only welcomed him into her house because she brings him memories of her. Given this, Peter’s faithful friend decided that ‘Maledetto’ should leave her house, but for that she got him a ticket to Chilca with a tour so that he could see the aliens that he likes so much. Will it be the end of Luigi Corleone in ‘There is room at the bottom’?

#room #bottom #Mariano #Pendeivis #angel #Francesca #mysterious #encounter