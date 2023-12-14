Episode 367 of 'At the bottom there is room' was very hilarious, since joel shared very intimate details about his relationship with Pattyperhaps to arouse jealousy in Macarena and 'Mike'. It all started when the mechanic and his girlfriend found out, thanks to 'Charito', that they needed to participate in a catechesis with Father Manuel in order to get married. Although 'Fish Face' showed resistance at first, since the priest has a reputation for being 'salty', his mother managed to convince him to go. On the way to the parish hall, they met 'Maca' and 'Gringo Atrasador', who were surprised to learn that they also had to go through the same process as Joel and Patty for their marriage.

For this reason, both join together and the four of them head to the parish to begin the activity. It was then that Father Manuel explained to them his job of guiding them in their future as husbands. They would address topics such as family planning, intimacy and finances in the home. However, at one point, Joel raises his hand and, looking at Macarena, asks the priest if they will talk about 'chiquitingo', revealing that he has these encounters with Patty quite frequently.

What did Joel say about his 'encounters' with Patty, in 'At the bottom there is room'?

“Father, shall we talk about how children come into the world? Because me and my 'Patycita' are practicing hard and even. “We are getting sparks,” expressed the self-proclaimed 'The Legend' with a smile.

Joel and Patty received premarital talks. Photo: América TV

How did Joel and Patty meet in 'At the bottom there is room'?

Patty, played by Melissa Paredes, made her grand entrance in 'There is room at the bottom in episode 258. Initially, she was a food delivery girl who meets Joel when delivering the menu to his mechanic shop. The spark between both characters is undeniable, and as the episodes went by they became a couple, conquering the hearts of the series' followers.

Patty's arrival affected Macarena, who, despite being with 'Mike', showed jealousy over the 'fish-face''s new relationship. This showed for many followers that there is a special attraction between the 'blonde' and Joel, although neither recognizes it due to their current relationships.

