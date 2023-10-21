Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘At the bottom there is room’ will enter a moment of terror after July is forcibly trapped in Benjamín’s house. While Diego Montalbán is faking his death without caring about the pain of his children, July will attend Benjamín’s birthday and Cristóbal will witness how they both leave together. However, the worst would be yet to happen in the América TV series and apparently the bad feeling that Diego Montalbán’s son had about ‘Benja’ would be a reality.

When July is at Benjamín’s house, he tells her that no one else will attend the party, so ‘Charito’s’ niece tells her that if no one else is going to come, it is better that she return home, but ‘Benja’ would close. the latched door saying, “No one leaves here, July.” The moment of tension that the member of the Gonzales will experience in the América TV series will be intriguing and apparently Cristóbal will be the only one who can save her.