The reality exceeds fiction? The soap opera “At the bottom there is room” returned more recharged than ever in 2022 with its ninth season, after having been away from television screens for a little over seven years. His return was loaded with a lot of nostalgia for the followers, who eagerly awaited his return to the small screen, and several changes at the acting level: the cast that was added to the production and the characters that were no longer seen.

One of those examples is the popular Jaimito, who has grown up a few years and calls himself Jimmy Gonzalez. He is played by an artist who is not Aaron Picasso. Although the story remained in the young man’s adolescence, now that he has grown up there is a girl he likes, but they cannot specify her romance due to social differences. She is Alessia Montalvan. Do you want to know how old they are in real life? Next, we will tell you that and much more about the artists.

Who is Jimmy González in real life?

His real name is Jorge Guerra Wiesse and he was born in La Punta, Callao, in 1998. As a child he studied at the San María Marianistas school and dreamed of being a famous rock singer, until he was asked to make a short for homework and he realized that he had very advanced acting skills. From that moment on, he had a clearer picture and went out to study some workshops at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP), where he was taught by professors such as Pietro Sibille and Roberto Ángeles. During the quarantine, she took advantage of training online at the Stella Adler Acting Studio.

He began to be summoned by film and theater productions. Thus, he had a leading role in the film “La bronca” and several works such as “Vive”, “Sumisa”, “The disease of youth” and others. Until, in 2021, he got the opportunity to debut on television as Jimmy Gonzalezbetter known as Jimmy, the eternal lover of the beautiful Alessia Montalvan, who rejects him because of his economic condition in “Al fondo hay sitio”.

Who is Alessia Montalván in real life?

Karime Scander is an actress who was born in Chiclayo on March 11, 1999. She attended her initial, primary and secondary school at the San Agustín school, in her hometown. Although it seems coincidental, just like Jorge Guerra, he realized his artistic passion through small roles that he did at his educational institution. The artist came to Lima for her higher studies: she did them in Communication Sciences at the University of Lima. Also, although she has not specialized yet, she would like to do so in Marketing and advertising. However, she took theater workshops with her teacher Bruno Odar.

The young artist debuted in the soap opera “En la piel de Alicia” in 2019; She later participated in “My life without you”, “The other shore” and “Two sisters”. The cinema was not strange to her and she appeared in the Tondero production called “Encintadas”. Last but not least, she also worked in theater productions such as “The Call of Alassio”, “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Romeo and Juliet”.

How old are Alessia Montalván and Jimmy González?

As we have seen lines above, the actor Jorge Guerra will turn 25 this year and the actress who gives life to the young woman with whom her character lives in love in “Al fondo hay sitio”, Karime Scanderhe’s close to turning 24. That makes the age difference a little over a year.

According to the above, both are of contemporary age; However, they do not have a romance in real life, since the actress has had a boyfriend for some time. For the good of their fans, the chemistry in the soap opera continues intact and every day it emerges more and more.