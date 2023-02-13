Check out all the details about the actors who play joel gonzales and Macarena Montalbancharacters from the endearing series “At the bottom there is room”.

Joel Gonzales and Macarena Montalban They are one of the most beloved couples in the series “Al fondo hay sitio” until the return of Mike Miller, also known as “El Gringo Atrasador“, who is played by Joaquín de Orbegoso. Despite the fact that in the novel they are the same age, the actors who play these characters, Erick Elera and Maria Grazia Gamarra respectively, they started their careers at completely different times, so you can see that there is a difference in their trajectory and other details that will interest you.

How old are Macarena and Joel?

In real life, Maria Grazia Gamarra was born on November 9, 1991 and has 31 years. She is currently married to Heinz Gildemeister, with whom she has two daughters. She began her artistic career with 16 years forming part of “America Kids“. However, at twenty He gave his big turn when he was part of “My love the wachiman” with the leading role of Catalina. Subsequently, her career was on the rise taking leading and leading roles on both television and theater.

What are the couples of Erick Elera and María Grazia Gamarra?

On the other hand, Erick Elera was born on December 9, 1983 and has 39 years. Currently, he is married to Allison Pastor, with whom he has a son and also has a daughter from his first marriage. He started his artistic career in the musicforming part of the young sensation. In addition, He was part of the Yaipén Brothers between 2008 and 2014. In the world of television, she participated in the series “El Profe” and his great moment was in the 2009 forming part of “At the bottom there is room“.

How much difference do Macarena Montalbán and Joel Gonzales have?

That is to say, although in real life both characters are of similar ages, in real life Macarena is 31 years old and Joel is 39for which they maintain an age difference of 8 years.

How to watch “In the background there is room” 2023?

you can tune “At the bottom there is room” through the platform America TV GO without cost. Also on television you can place channel 4 in open signal. If you have a cable operator, check with the provider company.