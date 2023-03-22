There is no doubt thatAt the bottom there is room” is one of the most successful productions of this century on Peruvian television. The endearing characters from the first seasons, added to the mixture of new faces that refresh the story, have managed to penetrate the taste of the audience and increase their legion of fans. One of the stories that has generated the greatest expectation in the audience is that of Jimmy Gonzales and Kimberly Torrejón, who contracted marriage in the last episode, an event that generated sadness in the public that he hoped that this union did not materialize.

Hundreds of fans waited for Alessia Montalban, in some way, prevented this union, but they were left with the curls made. Given this new twist in the plot of the novel season of the series, many wonder how old the new spouses are and how many years apart they are in real life. In this note we will clear this doubt.

What is the age difference between Kimberly Torrejon and Jimmy Gonzales?

the characters of Kimberly Torrejon and Jimmy Gonzales They are played by the actress Brenda Matos Fadholi and the actor Jorge Guerra, who are 24 and 25 years old, respectively.

The young actress was born on September 20, 1998, so he is just under six months away from turning 25. Likewise, it was possible to know that he has ancestry Indonesian and Peruvian and since she was 16 she has been immersed in the artistic world, since at that age she began her career as a model, in addition to taking acting workshops, impro and acting marketing that have led her to participate in various productions such as commercials and video clips.

For his part, Jorge Guerra Wiesse plays Jimmy Gonzales. He is a young actor born in Callao in 1998 who in his childhood dreamed of being a musician, but he was presented with the opportunity to make a short film at school and discovered that he not only had skills, but also awakened in him a taste for music. performance that complemented with studies in the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and Stella Adler Acting Studio, training that allowed her to participate in theater film productions and recently on television.