Frida Betancourt returned to the series “Al fondo hay sitio” to compete with Francesca Maldini. However, an accident occurred and he began to notice the young man. Christopher Montalban. Although it is notorious the age difference between the twois the same in real life as the characters played by Martha Figueroa and Franco Pennano.

How old is Frida Betancourt in real life?

Frida Betancourt does not have a set age in the series, however, Martha Figueroathe actress who plays her, was born on August 26, 1951for which it has 71 years. His first big role was at the age of 18 when He was part of the telenovelas “Simplemente María” and “Natacha”. In the cinema he participated in “Pantaleón and the visitors”. Several years later, she regained notoriety after appearing sporadically in “Al fondo hay sitio” as Frida, Patrick Redhead’s mother.

How old is Cristóbal Montalbán in real life?

On the other hand, Christopher MontalbanDiego’s eldest son, she is 22 years old just like her twin Alessia. However, Franco Pennano, who plays him, was born on October 18, 1997 and is 26 years old. She began her acting career with a viral video part of “Whirlwind: 20 Years Later.” Although the series was not successful, it earned him to be part of “Back to the neighborhood”, there was his moment of success playing Percy Flores until the end of the series and later enter “Al fondo hay sitio” as Cristóbal Montalbán.

How many years is Cristóbal older than Frida in real life?

In real life, Frida Betancourt is 71 years old and Cristóbal Montalbán is 26Therefore, between the two there is a 45 year difference out of fiction.

