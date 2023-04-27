Laia wanted to do experiential tourism in “At the bottom there is room” and the Gonzales family charged the Spanish family 500 euros for that service: they set up a hotel and even Pepe dressed up as the Lord of Sipán to make the experience more credible. Everything was going very well and they had enough money to cover household expenses; However, they did not count on the fact that they were about to receive a huge fine for carrying out a business without a license in the América Televisión series.

“There is room at the bottom”: Charito saved the Gonzales hotel

The Gonzales were happy with the fact that they could win the 500 euros that Laia was offering, but the mayor arrived at the ‘clandestine’ hotel that they had formed about to close it down. At that moment, Theresa I expected Charito He will use his charms to convince the burgomaster to let them continue with their illegal enterprise.

The character played by Mónica Sánchez managed to say that the mayor was absolutely right, although they did not want to consciously break the rules. In this sense, the Gonzales promised that they only wanted to attend to Laia and then they would stop profiting from the assembly they did.

Luckily, the representative of Las Nuevas Lomas was carried away by the feelings he has for Charo and accepted that they continue, but with the caveat that they would only attend to the Spanish company before finally closing the venture.

Where to SEE “At the bottom there is room” 2023?

You can see the series “Al fondo hay sitio” from Monday to Friday at 8:40 pm, immediately after the end of “EEG”, tuning in the open signal of the América TV channel.

Did you know that you can watch “Al fondo hay sitio” live, online and completely free of charge? Yes it’s correct. All you need to do is enter the official website of América TVGO, a streaming platform that also offers the full episodes of previous seasons of the series.

