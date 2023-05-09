whatkoky Will he do his thing again in “Al fondo hay sitio”? A mysterious scene from chapter 214 raised doubts among fans of the América Televisión series, since it was shown that Diego Montalban He went to look for the ex-husband of “Charito” to offer him a juicy reward in exchange for helping him with a topic; however, Paul Vega’s character turned down the offer after finding out who he would have to face. But the issue did not end there, since unexpected revelations continued.

Koky would be hiding something in “There is room at the bottom”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“In the background there is room”: will Koky and Claudia be allies?

Specifically, Diego Montalbán had a clandestine meeting with Koky Reyes. So that? The chef at Francesca’s asked him to give him $1,000 in exchange for getting rid of one person. When the “Miloficios” saw the photo of Claudia Llanos, he immediately rejected the offer, which caught the attention of Alessia and Cristóbal’s father.

Do you know the ‘Shark Gaze’? For now, everything indicates that a common past unites them, especially when Reyes had a scene in which he remembered a call that was made to him some time ago and that could be linked to Llanos. For now, it remains to be seen how both characters are related and what “Charito’s” reaction will be when discovering everything.

This supposed alliance has unleashed the fury of fans. “Now, Koky no longer has hope with ‘Charo'”, “Gigio, I’m not asking you for anything else, but I hope ‘Shark’ discovers Koky and ‘cools’ him off once and for all” and “Please, no longer Koki come back. If they are going to give ‘Charo’ a new partner, let it be someone who has potential and is liked”, are some of the comments on Twitter.

Diego could be the new victim of Claudia Llanos. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: Diego Montalbán against Claudia Llanos

Claudia Llanos appeared before Diego Montalbán under the name of Victoria. In this way, she cheated on him to such an extent that she even got 1 million dollars and then started blackmailing him by revealing the hot videos of him.

Given this, Diego was very concerned that the truth come to light. Now, he looks for a way to get rid of Llanos, even if it means killing him.

