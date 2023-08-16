In the new episode of “Al fondo hay sitio”, Gaspar and “Teresita” undertook the mission of looking for a place to consummate their love after not seeing each other for two weeks. Don Gilberto’s daughter came up with the idea of ​​repeating what they did in ‘Mike’s’ car. Therefore, they went in search of a car that could become their ‘love nest’. In that sense, they thought of Joel to lend them his car, but, being this very small, they had to consider other options.

Later, they secretly went to ‘Petito’, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’s’ bus, in order to take advantage of its wide space and thus be able to have their moment of passion. Unfortunately, Gaspar’s girlfriend had an unpleasant memory, since she remembered when, some time ago, she used the aforementioned mobility to spend a moment with ‘Tito’, I remember that it terrified her and forced her to leave the party bus.

