Javier, Laia and gaspar are some of the new pulls of “At the bottom there is room”, but only one of them has generated great outrage in networks recently. Let’s remember that ‘Teresita’ and Joel’s collaborator recently started a romance and, like the Spanish chef and Cristóbal, things seem to be going as normal. However, he is July’s high school classmate —played by Franco Iza— who has had a turn in the last chapters of the América TV series.

“In the background there is room” showed Franco Iza, son of Miguel Iza, as Javier. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

The New “AFHS” Character That Fans Want To See Out

We met Javier Alegría a few episodes ago and his laugh, almost like a lament, made the viewers grow fond of him, but we already found out that he is in love with July. In such a situation, the boy took his feelings out of context and was about to kiss “Charito’s” niece, who reacted unexpectedly and knocked him out for approaching against her will.

After that, ‘Javi’ insisted on telling his colleague that he was very much in love with her and flattering almost everything he did. This harassment is what has sparked the anger of fans on Twitter.

“Javier’s theme is not funny (…). He’s going to be a stalker, July already told him no”, “Gaspar is cute, but get Javier out now”, “Keep him away from July, please”, “Javier, I don’t like you anymore”, were some of the comments that the followers of “AFHS” have left in networks.

July sent Javier to the floor after trying to kiss her in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

SEE “In the background there is a place” LIVE, ONLINE and FREE

“At the bottom there is room” It premieres its episodes from Monday to Friday, starting at 8:40 pm, just after “EEG” culminates with its broadcasts. Where to see the series? In open signal, you should look for the América TV channel.

In case you want to watch the program ONLINE and totally FREE, you have the option of using América TVGO, América TV’s streaming service where you can also find the complete episodes of the previous seasons.

