In “At the bottom there is room“, Frida surprised Peter with her invitation to the club. The eternal enemy of ‘Noni’ did not hesitate to make such an offer to the butler in the series of America TV.

Chapter 167 of “At the bottom there is room” surprised the fans of the América TV series. In today’s episode, Frida Betancourt, Francesca Maldini’s enemy, decided to invite Peter to a strip club. The businesswoman called him and told him that she had reserved a few days at the place, after receiving a promotion. The announcement caused confusion in the ex-butler of the ‘Noni’. Therefore, he asked her if it was a space where knots are tied.

The questioning of the friend of Don Gilberto It made Frida laugh and she replied that he has an excellent sense of humor. Then, she explained what they would find in the place (swimming pools, a bar, elevators). Do they hang around all the facilities? Peter replied on the scene. For his part, Frida He told her that “one feels free there” and to prepare her things because they were leaving in the afternoon.

Without a doubt, the character of Martha Figueroa has been surprising fans of the Peruvian production week after week.

Look HERE the scene between Frida and Peter