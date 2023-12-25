He 'Crisly' becoming canon was one of the most exciting moments left by the season finale of 'At the bottom there is room' 2023. After many tears of pain, Cristobal and July They finally made their love a reality and sealed it with a sweet kiss at Macarena and Mike's wedding. Consequently, fans who wanted to see the young lovers together in the most successful Peruvian series on América TV did not hesitate to celebrate it in style on social networks, although the couple's romantic scene was soon overshadowed by a tragedy: the exact moment when Benjamín stabs Alessia during their marriage and leaves her on the brink of death.

Like 'AFHS' fans, Franco Pennano and Guadalupe Farfán They made public the emotion they felt about the direction their characters' relationship took. What did they say?

Kiss between July and Cristóbal at the end of 'At the bottom there is room'. Photo: Capture América TV

What was Cristóbal and July's kiss like at the end of 'AFHS' 2023?

In chapter 374 of 'At the bottom there is room', Joel abandoned 'Patty' at the altar and ran to prevent Macarena and Mike's wedding; However, this last couple did get married, while 'Fish Face' saved her confession of love for later. That's when all the Gonzáles arrived, believing that 'Charo's' eldest son had realized his madness. When Francesca sees the family, she tries to throw them out of the place, but 'Gringa' assures that she invited them and they agree to stay for the celebration.

Later, 'Maca' throws her bouquet and it falls into July's hands. In that moment of emotion, the nurse tearfully declares her love for Cristóbal and he reaffirms her feelings by giving her a kiss, the first they share in the entire series.

What did Guadalupe Farfán say about July and Cristóbal?

After the end of season 10, the show 'You're in all' America TV published the interviews they did with Guadalupe Farfán and Franco Pennano behind the scenes of the scene most anticipated by 'Crisly' fans. In this conversation, July's interpreter revealed that she did not know about the kiss until a few days before filming.

“It has been a rise and fall of emissions, I have been very nervous and anxious these days, but it finally happened. Since I found out that this scene existed, two or three days ago, I panicked,” she said. The 19-year-old actress added that, when she called Franco Pennano after learning about the shooting, he told her that he had not been there either. aware and reassured him that everything would turn out well.

Likewise, the artist was extremely excited that her character was finally with her loved one after so much pain. “This couple deserved to be together, they deserved to declare their love for each other. It was a lot that July suffered before and now that she said no to Cristóbal and he suffered because she didn't love him. It was a lot of drama, they just needed this love to happen,” she concluded.

Franco Pennano on 'Crisly's' kiss: “People asked for it”

Franco Pennano, for his part, shared Guadalupe Farfán's emotion for her first kiss. Cristobal and July in 'At the bottom there is room'. The 26-year-old actor highlighted that the audience cheered for this scene and they were also waiting for it with anxiety.

“It has been a year and a half of this tension that has always been there. People asked for it, so did we, and it has been nice because with Guadalupe we have a beautiful friendship and I think it has turned out great (…). The 'Vampirín' interpreter also confessed her nerves and praised her colleague, describing her as an excellent partner of hers.

