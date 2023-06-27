Diego Montalban He is going through a bad time in “Al fondo hay sitio” and it is that, added to the fact that Alessia does not want to know anything about him after he discovered his intentions to send her on a trip to separate her from Jimmy, now she has to see how his restaurant Francesca’s he has fewer and fewer clients and his reputation is failing. For this reason, when receiving a visit from Frida Betancourtarchenemy of his wife, will have to go to desperate measures to keep her, sacrificing his own son Cristobal.

What did Diego do to Cristóbal?

In the last episode of “Al fondo hay sitio”, we were able to see how bad Diego Montalbán is having, and not only because Alessia moved away from his life, but because his restaurant no longer has the same customers as before. “Even the lady who sells broaster bone on the avenue has more customers than me,” he said, disappointed.

Cristóbal hid in the kitchen and asked not to attend to Frida, however, nothing worked to prevent Diego from forcing him to deal with her. Photo: America TV

For this reason, when he saw the presence of Frida Betancourt, Francesca Maldini’s archenemy, his wife, in his restaurant, he had to agree to her requests so that she would not leave and have positive opinions of his business. Because of this, he called Cristóbal, who was just running away from Frida, since she was expressly asked that her son be the one to take care of her, thus being able to flirt with him and compliment him in the process.

What other resources did Diego use to save Francesca’s?

But sacrificing his own son in such a way was not the only resource he used to promote his restaurant. Previously, Diego invested a lot of money to hire the now extinct Group 7 in order to take advantage of its popularity and that more people can come to taste the dishes it offers.

Unfortunately, nothing seems to work for Francesca’s to reverse the bad moment. Can Diego think of something better to save his beloved restaurant from bankruptcy?

