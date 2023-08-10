It seems that nobody wants them together. In ‘At the bottom there is room’the relationship between Jimmy and Alessia would be doomed to complete failure, since—after Diego Montalbanthe young woman’s father, created a whole plan to separate them, which consisted of taking his daughter on a trip to Spain to start a career as a chef—now it is Francesca who wants her ex-stepdaughter away from the youngest of the Gonzales, so she will offer him a proposal that is very difficult to refuse.

What is Francesca’s plan to separate Jimmy from Alessia?

A few chapters ago, Francesca proposed to Alessia that she be the new manager of her restaurant, something that left the young Montalbán very surprised, who doubted her abilities to run a business, but, at the insistence of the Maldini family matriarch, He accepted that responsibility.

Given this, her first job as manager of Francesca’s was to fire ‘Koky’, who ended up accepting the decision, but not before telling Alessia that she was not taking a good path.

Now, “Noni” told Cristóbal’s sister that she wants him to accompany her to a board meeting of her company, since she considers her as someone who has all the necessary qualities for the business world. Faced with this proposal, Alessia was very excited and accepted immediately. However, all this would be part of a very elaborate plan by Francesca, who indicated that she does not want her with Jimmy: “This girl, under my tutelage, is going to learn everything I know. Little by little she will realize that a Jimmy Gonzales is not a man for her, ”she expressed.

Will Francesca be able to achieve her goal?

For now, Alessia accepted all the proposals that Francesca made to her, from taking the position as manager of the restaurant, to accompanying her to her company meetings, proposals that Francesca made to her because she sees in her a person with pasta to be a great business woman, as well as her, so one of her plans would be to mold Alessia in her image and likeness, something that could be seen when she fired ‘Koky’ Reyes.

In this scenario, there could be two alternatives: one is that, in effect, Francesca manages to make Alessia see that she cannot continue with someone like Jimmy and ends their relationship, or that the same thing happens as with her father, with whom she was upset. much when he found out that he wanted to end them, so he fled from home and went to live with his lover, taking away his father’s speech for a long time.

Alessia listened to what Francesca told her and fired ‘Koky’ after considering him a “drag”. Photo: America TV

#room #bottom #Francesca #separate #Jimmy #Alessia #relationship

