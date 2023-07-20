Radiant and empowered! After learning of Diego’s infidelity and entering a deep depression, Francesca decided to make a radical decision, in “At the bottom there is room.” It turns out that he decided to take advice from Peter, who told him that “there is always tomorrow.” Therefore, the next day, she took the upper hand and put on her most elegant outfit in order not to give up and write a new story.

However, that was not her only decision, since, when she was leaving for her company, she saw Diego’s children, Cristóbal and Alessia, together with Macarena, with some suitcases, since they thought that, after her father’s betrayal, Francesca was going to throw them out, but Francesca proved the opposite and told them that they were not going to leave, since she considered them as “her only family”. At this, the Montalbáns were very happy with her and wrapped her in a big hug.

