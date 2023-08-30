The threats of the ‘Shark Gaze’ they do not stop at ‘There is room at the bottom’. Despite being hospitalized and in police custody, the villain of the América TV series found a way to get him to Francesca Maldini a package with a USB inside. The content of the memory intrigued ‘Noni’, who could no longer bear her curiosity and decided to open her content. Curiosity killed the cat?

When playing the contents of the USB, Francesca was shocked. The device stored her confession about the attempted murder of Claudia Plains. Thinking back, she realized that the villain had obtained the audio of her when she pretended to be Peter, whom she had kidnapped, and used her cell phone.

