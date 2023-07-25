In ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, after finding out that Diego Montalbán was unfaithful to him, Francesca Maldini She did not hesitate to remove him from her life and throw him out of her house to later show herself as the strong and empowered woman that she continues to be despite everything. For this reason, she asked Peter to take some photos of her in which she looked regal and happy, which she later uploaded to her social networks.

In the description of one of her photos, the ‘Noni’ put “I’m single, but never alone.” This was read by her former personal trainer, who quickly did not miss the opportunity to like her and rush to find Francesca to try her luck and ask her out. Will she make it or will she be rejected?

#room #bottom #Francesca #Maldini #suitor #announcing #bachelorhood