Claudia Llanos continues to make squares of Francesca’s life, in “At the bottom there is room.” It turns out that the matriarch of the Maldini family received a mysterious call from her lawyer, who told her that he had been contacted by the Prosecutor’s Office. This greatly altered the nerves of ‘Noni’, who said, annoyed, that she would not do it in any way, and then hung up the phone with fear in her eyes.

This happened after the “Shark’s Look”, from prison, told the prosecutor that he would tell something that nobody knows, but not before asking him for something. Although it is not yet known what his request was, it involved not only Francesca, but also Macarena and Peter, who, coincidentally, were his other victims. What will Claudia be up to this time?

#room #bottom #Francesca #Maldini #received #mysterious #call #Prosecutors #Office