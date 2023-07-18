In ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, everything was happiness for Francesca Maldini when she finally thought that she got rid of Claudia Llanos after being captured. However, the villain still had an ace up her sleeve to attack ‘Fran’. After the celebration, the Maldinis believed they could get on with their lives, but they didn’t know what to expect.

The “Shark Look” received a visit from Diego in the dungeon and told him that he sent a “gift” to the Maldini matriarch, which contained a USB, a gun and a note. As much as the chef ran to prevent his wife from seeing the contents of that box, “Fran” managed to watch all the videos that the villain recorded when she was Diego Montalbán’s lover.

