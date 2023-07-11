The truth begins to emerge. In the last chapter of “At the bottom there is room”Peter insisted to Francesca that Claudia Llanos was still alive, since she was the one who kept him kidnapped; However, the head of the Maldini family did not take it seriously, since he believed her dead, so he believed that her butler was just hallucinating due to the time he was unwell. Finally, Diego’s wife found out the truth.

When Macarena was with them, she heard the blows that she used to hear during the time that Claudia also kept her kidnapped; therefore, she remembered that Hiro told her that it was a morse code, and that it said the name of Peter. Faced with this revelation, Francesca went into crisis and decided to call her husband to return to her house and gather all of her family as a precaution in case Claudia manifests herself again.

