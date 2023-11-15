He took matters into his own hands. In chapter 348 of ‘There is room at the bottom’, Alessia faced Rowing after ‘Piccolo’ told him everything about the evil plan to destroy ‘Jimmy’ and, thus, remove him from the Maldini corporation and end his relationship with him. After this accusation, Mike’s nephew tried to deny it, but he did not expect the actor to be present to accuse him directly; Therefore, he had to accept his guilt. Given this confession, Diego Montalbán’s daughter hit him in the crotch, leaving him on the ground.

Later, Alessia went to talk with Francesca, to whom he told everything in great detail. That caught the attention of his ex-stepmother, who decided to take action on the matter and immediately fired Remo. The young man offered forgiveness to both and asked for a second chance to make things right, but none of it helped: the matriarch of the Maldini family had already made a decision.

#room #bottom #Francesca #discovered #Remos #farce #fired #corporation