Las Nuevas Lomas is burning in ‘At the bottom there is room’! After knowing that Antonia She revealed to Macarena that she is not her mother, Francesca He exploded with fury, so much so that he immediately went to Diego Montalbán’s house, where his mother was, who was the one who opened the door to the businesswoman. After that, both got into a discussion in which heavy words were thrown at each other, regardless of how they may feel.

However, everything got out of control when Francesca slapped her ex-mother-in-law, who responded to the attack in the same way. But things continued to get worse after ‘Noni’ put a hold on him, causing Claudio to come out to see the scene, so he got very scared and started screaming. This alerted both Diego and all the inhabitants of the Maldini house, as well as the Gonzales, who left immediately. It was there that everyone learned, from Macarena’s own mouth, the harsh truth that she learned moments before.

