In the new episode of “At the bottom there is room”, Claudia Llanos did everything possible to come face to face with Francesca, who, finally, ended up pointing a gun at her in a threatening manner in order to frighten her. However, Diego’s wife claimed him for the deaths of Isabella and Mariano and they began an exchange of words.

Given this, Claudia told her that she was not going to shoot him and that it was just a scare, after which, Francesca grabbed her chest as a sign that she was having a heart attack. Far from helping her, the ‘Shark’s Gaze’ told her not to die, since she had to be alive to see a ‘surprise’ that she had prepared. After that, Claudia quickly left the place, slipping away so as not to be caught.

