‘There is room at the bottom’, season 10, moved more than one fan by presenting his chapter 274. This is because two original characters from the series appeared in the episode during the scene that marked the return of Tony Beteta, former love of Isabella Picasso, who will be the personal trainer of Joel Gonzales.

We talk about Fernanda de las Casas and Michael Ignatius, both returned when the ‘Fish Face’ began to remember where he had previously seen Beteta, until he realized that it was the ex-partner of the daughter of Francesca, who stole his red motorcycle to escape with fernanda while ‘Nachito’ I showed him the apartment.

How did the return of Fernanda and Miguel Ignacio happen?

In the last chapter broadcast on the screens of América TV, Tony Beteta entered, a character who had a place in “Al fondo hay sitio” in the second season. With the arrival of Beteta, the directors took the opportunity to create a kind of memory that takes fans back in time through Joel, who did not remember where he had seen what will now be his personal trainer. With this, images of season two began to be shown, with which fans were excited to remember the golden days of the series.

What happened to Fernanda and Joel?

During the eighth season, it was learned that the couple most remembered by all the fans of ‘AFHS’ they had twins named Doris and Nemo. With the passing of time, in the return of the series this 2023, it was known that Joel and Fernanda separated and she stayed in Spain. In addition, it was revealed that Francesca Maldini’s granddaughter never had children with the firstborn of “Charo”.

Where to see chapter 274 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ 10?

To be able to see the chapter where Miguel Ignacio and Fernanda appeared, you can enter the official page of América TV GO. There you can find all the episodes of the series and you can also access it when you want to see a premiere chapter.

Fernanda and Joel reportedly had two children named Nemo and Doris. Photo: America TV

