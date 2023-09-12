Fans of ‘At the bottom there is room’ have always made their complaints and requests known on the program’s official social networks, where they comment on what they would like to see in the plot or who they would like to be out. One of the characters who, specifically, has been asked many times to leave the popular América TV series is June; However, in the last few chapters, it seems that they have changed their minds. Why is it that they now want ‘Charo’s’ niece to stay in The New Hills?

YOU CAN SEE: Francesca fired July after finding out about her feelings for Cristóbal on ‘AFHS’

Why do ‘AFHS’ fans want July to stay?

In the last chapters of ‘At the bottom there is room’, July accidentally revealed to Cristóbal that she is in love with him; However, her problem did not end there, since Francesca also found out about her secret. Faced with this discovery, ‘Noni’ made the drastic decision to fire the young woman to prevent her from continuing to be close to Alessia’s brother.

Francesca fired July after finding out that she is in love with Cristóbal. Photo: América TV

For this reason, fans reacted online and asked that ‘Charo”s niece not be kept away from young Montalbán and, instead, a new love be born in the series. Furthermore, among their comments in the preview of chapter 303 of ‘At the bottom there is room’, they said the following: “Cristóbal, don’t let her go”, “We love July and Cristóbal”, “I hope Cristóbal doesn’t let her go”.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: ‘Koky’ confessed to ‘Charo’ that he was Claudia Llanos’s accomplice

What happened between July and Cristóbal in ‘AFHS’?

So far, after the confession, July and Cristóbal have been very close to having their first kiss, but they were interrupted by Peter, who then convinced the young woman that she should maintain her position as an employee of the house and not have that type of rapprochements with their bosses. However, anything could happen and, perhaps, they would be closer than expected to fulfilling the desire of ‘AFHS’ fans.