“In the background there is a place” does not stop surprising fans, but now it has made thousands angry. Recently, the América Televisión series showed a dramatic break: Macarena abandoned “Mike” because she is in love with Joel. The automatic reaction of thousands of fans was total discontent and great anger, so they did not hesitate to leave their angry reactions on social networks. Spectators even ask for a change of scriptwriters for directing the plot to an unnecessary side. Next, we leave you more details.

Macarena breaks down seeing Joel and ‘Patty’ kissing. Photo: Composition LR/America

Macarena broke up her marriage with ‘Mike’ in ‘In the background there is room’

As we know, Macarena began to develop feelings for Joel from season 9 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, but this did not escalate to any kind of relationship between the two, until this new installment, in which it seemed that there was a future for both. Eventually, ‘Mike’ arrived in Las Nuevas Lomas and began hanging out with Diego Montalbán’s sister.

Now, with the wedding plans, many believed that love had finally triumphed; however, ‘Maca’ is convinced that she is in love with Joel and not with ‘Mike’. With this, she broke off their courtship and left the green-eyed man crying. “We have to separate. We can’t get married. It’s not that. I can’t marry you, ‘Mike’, I can’t,” she was heard saying in the dramatic scene.

Macarena broke up with ‘Mike’ for being in love with Joel. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

‘AFHS’ fans furious with writers

After leaving ‘Mike’ for Joel, Macarena could seek to conquer the ‘Fish Face’. Of course, the mere fact of breaking up the engagement has unleashed the fury of the faithful fans.

“If Macarena changes ‘Mike’ for Joel, I show ‘There is room in the background'”, “I can’t believe they separated the best couple there was just because of their horrible script. What a disappointment”, “Joel should be left alone, I don’t know what happens to the writers who made Macarena finish off ‘Mike’ because of Joel being immature and conformist”, “That ‘Maca’ ‘likes’ Joel is a mega-forced counter-arch, it’s horrible” and “Change writers” are some of the comments they have left on TikTok.

