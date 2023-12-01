The tenth season of ‘At the bottom there is room’ is about to conclude in a few weeks. The long-awaited final episode will be the wedding between Joel Gonzales and Patty Pichilingue, set for Friday, December 22. Following the tradition of surprises such as the reappearance of peterthe capture of Claudia Llanos or divorce Francesca Maldini In previous years, the writers are preparing a shocking twist for that day.

This secret is kept under strict confidentiality, even the actors of this famous series America Television They are not aware, keeping it under lock and key. However, followers have theories that point to the return of the character of Fernanda de las Casasinterpreted by Nathaniel Sanchez, who could interrupt the wedding between Joel and Patty. This would leave viewers in suspense, forcing them to wait until next year for more details. Erick Elerathe actor who plays ‘Fish Face’, has expressed his desire for this possibility to become a reality.

What did Erick Elera say about the possible return of Fernanda de las Casas to Joel and Patty’s wedding, in ‘AFHS’?

“There is talk that the end of the season is going to be with the marriage, but I don’t know what else will happen. My wish is for the chata (Nataniel) to return, I always talk to her and it would be great; but in fact there must be something strong (in the final episode) as always”said actor Erick Elera in a conversation he had with his followers on social networks.

The courtship between Joel and Fernanda de las Casas was one of the most acclaimed by viewers.

How was the love story between Fernanda and Joel in ‘AFHS’?

It all happened at the beginning of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ when Joel and his entire family arrive in Lima after the supposed death of ‘Lucho’, his father. When they meet her new neighbors and the boy with the ‘fish face’ sees Fernanda (Nataniel Sánchez) for the first time, he falls completely in love with her, but is rejected countless times. Despite this, Joel does not tire of trying to win her over until, after several seasons, he succeeds.

In which season did Fernanda de las Casas stop appearing on ‘AFHS’?

At the end of the eighth season of the América series, Fernanda de las Casas was forced to end her relationship with Joel, since she had to go to the United States to continue her studies.

