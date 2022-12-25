The hit series “there is room at the bottom” celebrated Christmas to cap off its ninth season. In the last chapter, there was no shortage of setbacks, such as a blackout in Las Nuevas Lomas, but in the end reconciliation was present.

After the incident, the Gonzales and the Maldinis met for a Christmas dinner outdoors, putting their differences behind them. Don Gilberto took the opportunity to give an emotional speech that even left ‘Teresita’ on the verge of tears.

“Maybe this is the last Christmas I spend with you, but I don’t say it with pity because I feel like a lucky man. And do you know what my fortune has been? Having spent so many years of my life with my ‘Palomita’ and with the wonderful family that he gave me, the friends that one loves”, expressed the patriarch of the Gonzales.

“Material things do not give happiness, neither our physique nor the fact that one is always the first or is right. Those are nonsense. For this reason, on this very special night, I invite you to be grateful and aware that the only thing worthwhile are the people we love and those who love us, and to be blessed with health,” he concluded.

Will Don Gilberto die in “AFHS”?

As we have seen in recent chapters, “Teresita” has been concerned about being a good example for Richard Jr. In this regard, fans hope that he will stop being so dependent on his “daddy” and the best reason for this is that he dies. This could be the push her character needs to become an adult.