‘At the bottom there is room 10’ brings us a new chapter through the screens of América TV. In the trailer you can see how, after the kiss that Macarena Montalbán gave him, Dr. Cortez quickly became excited and would now ask her to marry him, as he told July. On the other hand, the Gonzales family has not been going through a good time, especially two members, Joel and ‘Jimmy’. The first ‘Patty’ was thrown out of her house because she could no longer stand her behavior and bad habits, while the youngest of the family suffers from ending her relationship with Alessia.

Keep reading our complete and detailed guide with all the information about ‘At the bottom there is room’ so you don’t miss this new and exciting chapter. Here we tell you how to watch the series LIVE and ONLINE.

YOU CAN SEE: Macarena kisses Dr. Cortez in ‘AFHS’, but ends up disappointed: “I didn’t feel anything”

When is chapter 312 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

Chapter 312 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ premieres TODAY, September 25, 2023.According to what was seen in the preview of the episode, after the kiss that Macarena Montalbán gave him, Dr. Cortez would not hesitate to propose marriage. On the other hand, in the Gonzales family, ‘Jimmy’ has been suffering for Alessia, while Joel returns and tells ‘Charito’ that ‘Patty’ threw him out of her house.

What time to watch chapter 312 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

‘In the background there is site 2023′ is broadcast on the screens of channel 4, or better known as América TV, from 8:40 p.m. m. On the other hand, if you are not in national territory and do not want to miss this exciting chapter, we leave you the schedules, according to the countries where ‘AFHS’ is shared.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States (Pacific)

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Jimmy and Alessia END their relationship because of Remo

‘Patty’ kicked Joel out of her house because she couldn’t stand his behavior. Photo: América TV

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is site 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’throughAmerica TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is transmitted through the Peruvian channelAmerica Televisionwhich varies depending on the service you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13

YOU CAN SEE: Francesca discovers Peter with condoms before the trip in ‘AFHS’: “Madame, it’s not what you think”

Part of the cast of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’. Photo: América TV

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

What is the cast of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’?

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as ‘Don Gilberto’.

#room #bottom #VIVOseason #chapter #schedule #channel #watch #online