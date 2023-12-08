Episode 364 of ‘At the bottom there is room’, an América TV series that is close to finishing its season 10, will be full of emotions. On the one hand, ‘Charo’ and Teresa you will see ‘Koky’ in a market while buying women’s underwear, so they will believe that he is being unfaithful to Joel and ‘Jimmy’s mother. Will this be the trigger for the end of their relationship? On the other hand, the plan Alessia and Diego seemed to go perfectly, until Francesca He appeared at the restaurant wanting to meet María Pía Olivo, will they find out?

If you want to know what will happen in the new chapter of the successful fiction, then you cannot miss the following note, where we will provide you with all the information you need to know to follow every detail about its long-awaited premiere.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 364 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 364 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Chapter 364‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere TODAY, Friday, December 8, 2023. As we could see in the trailer, the relationship of ‘Charo’ and ‘Koky’ will be in serious risk after Joel and ‘Jimmy’s mother discovered her partner when she was buying women’s underwear, so she will believe that she is being the victim of infidelity. Furthermore, Diego and Alessia’s plan could be ruined when Francesca wants to meet María Pía Olivo, the new character in the series, who is the new chef of the restaurant.

What time does ‘There is room at the bottom’ episode 364?

He episode 364 of ‘There is room in the background’, season 10,will be broadcast in prime time at 8.40 p.m.inAmerica TVimmediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Forgive me’.

Where is ‘At the bottom there is room’ broadcast LIVE?

season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’can be seen through the screensAmerica Television. You just need to tune into the channel’s open signal to access this series.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is broadcast on the Peruvian channelAmerica Televisionwhich varies its signal depending on the service you have contracted:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom:channel 13.

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is a place’ ONLINE and for FREE?

If you want to see‘There is room at the bottom’totally free, live and online, you just have to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOthe channel’s streaming platform where you will find the full episodes of season 10, as well as the previous ones.

María Pía Olivo would come face to face with Francesca. Will ‘Noni’ discover Diego’s new plan? Photo: América TV

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán become more intense with the secret love relationship of ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia, the attraction between Joel and Macarena, as well as that of July and Cristóbal , and with the discovery of Peter as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring repercussions and confrontations.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of Mike Miller will damage the friendship between Joel and Macarena, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

Cast of actors and characters from ‘At the bottom there is room 10’

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charito’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as ‘Don Gilberto’.

