He chapter 357 of ‘At the bottom there is room’, season 10, will show us the decision of Cristobalwho will be totally willing to declare his love to June. “I tell you and that’s it. “I’m going to fall”, announced the young photographer, who will also argue with his father because he continues to belittle his feelings for the member of the Gonzales family. On the other hand, ‘Patty’ will discover that Mike has the dress that was stolen from her, so she will brand him a thief; However, what she does not know is that the ‘Gringo Atrasador’ bought the garment from joelthe true intellectual author of the theft.

Stay tuned to the following note if you want to know all the details about the launch of the new episode of the successful series of America Televisionwhich never ceases to surprise all its fans, who do not miss a single moment of the fun fiction.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 357 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 357 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Chapter 357‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere TODAY, Wednesday, November 29, 2023. As we saw in the trailer, Cristóbal will argue with his father, who keeps making fun of his feelings for July. This will cause the photographer to decide to talk to the nurse, will he dare? For his part, Mike will buy Joel a wedding dress; However, he will be accused of theft by ‘Patty’, whose garment was stolen by his own boyfriend for fear of the ‘Charo curse’.

What time does ‘There is room at the back’?

‘There’s room for everything’ season 10, episode 357,will be broadcast in prime time at 8.40 p.m.inAmerica TVimmediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Forgive me’.

Where is ‘At the bottom there is room’ broadcast LIVE?

season 10 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ is available through the screens of America TV. You just need to tune into the channel’s open signal to access this series.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is broadcast on the Peruvian channelAmerica Televisionwhich varies its signal depending on the service you have contracted:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom:channel 13

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

You can see ‘There is room at the bottom’ totally free, live and online, just visit the official website of America TV GOan online streaming platform, where you will find the full episodes of previous seasons.

‘Patty’ will discover Mike in her dress and accuse him of stealing it. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love affair of ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia, the attraction between Joel and Macarena, as well as that of July and Cristóbal, and with the discovery of Peter as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring repercussions and confrontations.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of Mike Miller will damage the friendship between Joel and Macarena, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

Cast of actors and characters from ‘At the bottom there is room 10’

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charito’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as ‘Don Gilberto’

