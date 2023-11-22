In it episode 352 from ‘At the bottom there is room’, the América Televisión series that is in its season 10we will witness the desperate attempts of Alessia, who will not give up and will seek to convince ‘Jimmy’ to resume their relationship. Can the youngest Gonzales forgive his ex-lover and break up with Dolores? On the other hand, Macarena he discovered that Antonia She is not her real mother after she told her herself; However, reality will go very far after learning that ‘Mike’s girlfriend was the result of a deception.

If you want to know what the outcome of these and other stories from the famous series will be, we invite you to read the following note, in which we will provide you with all the details about the premiere of the chapter 352 of ‘AFHS’which promises to leave all fans of fiction with their mouths open.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 352 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 352 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Chapter 352‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere TODAY, Wednesday, November 22, 2023. According to the preview of said episode, Alessia will try to convince ‘Jimmy’ at any cost to be able to resume their relationship after they broke up due to the lack of trust shown by the Francesca’s chef towards the youngest of the Gonzales. Furthermore, we will see what will happen between Macarena and Antonia, who confessed that she was not her real mother and that she was the product of betrayal, in the face of Diego’s useless efforts to keep her from telling him.

What time does ‘There is room at the back’?

‘There is room in depth’ season 10, episode 352, It is broadcast from Monday to Friday in prime time at 8.40 pminAmerica TVimmediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Forgive me’.

Where is ‘At the bottom there is room’ broadcast LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’through the screensAmerica TV. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is broadcast on the Peruvian channelAmerica Televisionwhich varies its signal depending on the service you have contracted:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom:channel 13

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

Macarena will discover that Antonia is not her real mother and that she was the result of a deception before Diego’s astonished gaze. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love affair of ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia, the attraction between Joel and Macarena, as well as that of July and Cristóbal, and with the discovery of Peter as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring repercussions and confrontations.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of ‘Mike’ Miller will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

Cast of actors and characters from ‘At the bottom there is room 10’

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charito’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as ‘Don Gilberto’

