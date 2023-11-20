‘At the bottom there is room’ will premiere its chapter 351 on the screens of America TV this November 20th. The series does not stop entering moments of tension and there will be new confrontations in Las Nuevas Lomas. As could be seen in chapter 350, Alessia received an unexpected call from Dolores, who summoned her to a park to confront her and ask her to stay away from Jimmy. On the other hand, things in the Maldini Montalbán house will turn upside down now that the Diego Montalbán’s motherwho will become the enemy of Francesca.

Continue reading our exhaustive and complete guide for all the details about ‘At the bottom there is room’, so you can stay up to date with what happened in this exciting episode.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 351 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is chapter 351 of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’ released?

‘At the bottom there is a place’ premiered its episode 351 of season 10 today, November 20, 2023. According to what could be seen in the trailer released by América TV, Diego Montalbán’s mother will appear in Las Nuevas Lomas and they will see each other’s faces with Francesca and apparently since they saw each other they no longer get along at all. On the other hand, Dolores quoted Alessia to a part where she told her to stay away from Jimmy; However, the chef confessed that she still loves him and she is dying to get back with him.

What time does ‘At the bottom there is room 2023’, chapter 351, premiere?

Episode 351 of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio 10’ was broadcast at 8.40 pm (Peruvian time) on América TV, following its usual schedule, immediately after ‘This is War’. In previous seasons, the program aired at 8:00 pm Throughout its various seasons, ‘AFHS’ has consolidated its position as one of the most successful series on Peruvian television.

Alessia still loves Jimmy and Dolores won’t let her get close to him on ‘AFHS’. Photo: Capture of América TV

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room 10’, chapter 351?

To watch episode 345 of season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is a place’ in real time, simply tune in to the América TV broadcast on your smart TV, following the instructions provided by your cable provider. You also have the option to access the channel’s complete programming through the América TV GO web platform.

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room 10’ online and for free?

To follow every detail of episode 351 of season 10 of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ online and at no cost, simply access the official América TV website and select the live signal option. If you prefer to watch the program from your smartphone, download the TVGO application and register to enjoy the content.

