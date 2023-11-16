He episode 349 of ‘At the bottom there is room’, season 10, will bring us many emotions because, on the one hand, we will see that joel and ‘Patty‘They will set a date for their wedding: December 22, which is, coincidentally, the day they agreed Macarena and ‘Mike‘ to seal their love, which would generate a big argument between both couples. On the other hand, Dolores will tell Cristóbal that July went to visit Benjamín in the psychiatric hospital, which made the photographer very angry. Finally, Francesca will go to visit ‘Jimmy’, will she offer to return to her old position at the Maldini corporation?

If you want to know what will happen in the new chapter of the successful series of America Televisionin this note we will tell you all the details about its launch, so that you do not miss a single moment of this fiction that is close to the end of its tenth season.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 349 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 349 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Chapter 349‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere TODAY, Thursday, November 16, 2023. According to the preview of today’s episode, a new confrontation could arise after Joel and ‘Patty’ decided to get married on December 22, the same date that Macarena and ‘Mike’ set for their marriage. On the other hand, Francesca will look for ‘Jimmy’ after discovering Remo’s lie, while Alessia would apologize to July for humiliating her. Furthermore, Dolores will tell Cristóbal that ‘Charo’s’ niece went to the psychiatric hospital to visit Benjamín.

What time does episode 349 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ premiere?

‘There is room in depth’ season 10, episode 348, It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8.40 pminAmerica TVimmediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Forgive me’.

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is room’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’through the screensAmerica TV. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is broadcast on the Peruvian channelAmerica Televisionwhich varies its signal depending on the service you have contracted:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom:channel 13

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love affair of ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia, the attraction between Joel and Macarena, as well as that of July and Cristóbal, and with the discovery of Peter as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring repercussions and confrontations.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of ‘Mike’ Miller will damage the friendship between Joel and Macarena, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

Cast of actors and characters from ‘At the bottom there is room 10’

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charito’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as ‘Don Gilberto’

