They will defend their children tooth and nail. The new episode of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, a successful América Televisión series, will show us some parents who are very concerned about the fate of their children. Such is the case of ‘Charo’, who will be very worried about Joel’s relationship when she finds out that ‘Patty’s’ mother wants to take her to the United States. On the other hand, Diego He will snoop into Cristóbal’s privacy and discover the feelings he has towards July, so he will seek to talk to him, thus learning the harsh reality.

If you want to know what else will happen in the new chapter of the season 10 of the series, you can’t miss this note. We will tell you all the details about its launch, so that you can pay attention to this fun story, which has entered the hearts of the Peruvian public since its premiere in 2009.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 343 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is chapter 343 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

Chapter 343‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. As can be seen in the trailer, ‘Charito’ will confront Kathy so that she does not take ‘Patty’ to the United States so that she can continue with Joel, while Diego will discover the photos of Cristóbal with July, and his son will confess what what he feels for the young nurse.

What time does chapter 343 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ premiere?

season 10 of‘AFHS’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8.40 pminAmerica TVimmediately after the program‘This is war’and before that‘Forgive me’.

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is room’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’through the screensAmerica TV. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is broadcast on the Peruvian channelAmerica Televisionwhich varies its signal depending on the service you have contracted:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD) Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD) Cables: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD) Peru Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Peru Vision: Channel 4

Channel 4 Best Cable: Channel 4

Channel 4 Star Globalcom:channel 13.

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

Kathy will not agree with Joel’s marriage plans with ‘Patty’. Photo: composition LR/América TV

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love affair of ‘Jimmy’ and Alessia, the attraction between Joel and Macarena, as well as that of July and Cristóbal, and with the discovery of Peter as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring repercussions and confrontations.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of ‘Mike’ Miller will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

Cast of actors and characters from ‘At the bottom there is room 10’

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charito’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

