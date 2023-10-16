‘At the bottom there is room’ will generate a lot of intrigue this Monday, with the premiere of its chapter 327 on América TV screens. In the trailer you can see how Diego Montalbán is betrayed by Richard Jr. about the plan he had with Peter to discredit Luigi Corleone before Francesca. On the other hand, Cristóbal decided to look for July to confess his love for her; However, he overheard ‘Charito’s’ niece talking with Dolores: he stayed spying and will be discovered.

Keep reading our complete and detailed guide with all the information about ‘At the bottom there is room’ so you don’t miss this new and exciting chapter. Here we tell you how to watch the América TV series LIVE and ONLINE.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘AFHS’: did he confess his love to July? Cristóbal imagined his declaration at the Gonzales home

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 327 of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’

When is chapter 327 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

Chapter 327‘There is room at the bottom’premieres TODAY, Monday, October 16, 2023. As seen in the preview of the episode, Francesca arrived in Las Nuevas Lomas and learned from Richard Jr. that Diego Montalbán and Peter had devised a plan to affect the image of ‘Maledetto’ On the other hand, Cristóbal goes to the polyclinic to look for July to confess his love.

What time to watch chapter 326 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

‘There is room at the bottom’It is broadcast on América TV screens from 8:40 pm. On the other hand, if you are not in national territory and do not want to miss this exciting episode, we leave you the schedules according to the broadcast countries of ‘AFHS’.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States (Pacific)

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom 10’ chapter 326 FULL SUMMARY: what happened in the October 13 episode?

Cristóbal will be discovered spying on July at the polyclinic. Photo: Capture of América TV

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is room’ 10 LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’throughAmerica TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

DIRECTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

Who are the actors and characters in ‘At the bottom there is room’ 10?

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

#room #bottom #VIVO #season #episode #schedule #channel #watch #online