A crazy day at ‘At the bottom there is room’! Diego Montalbán continues to venture into new ingredients for his cooking and asked Félix for help to get some from the jungle. In the package that the Las Nuevas Lomas security guard will give him, there will be “special” mushrooms that the chef will not know how to differentiate, so he would be involved in serious problems and, in addition, his diners at the Maldini house would be affected.

If you want to know who will eat these mushrooms and how they will react to their effects, keep reading our detailed guide with all the information so you don’t miss chapter 321 of ‘There is room at the bottom’.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 321 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 321 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

‘There is room 10 at the back’will premiere its chapter 321 TODAY,Friday, October 6, 2023. According to the trailer, we will see that Cristóbal will be discovered by Benjamín stealing the gifts that he sends to July. On the other hand, Diego will demonstrate his new dishes with exotic ingredients, which will cause him problems, since he used some “special” mushrooms that Félix gave him. Macarena, Mike and the lawyer Ronald will be the main ones affected.

What time to watch chapter 321 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Chapter 321‘There is room 10 at the back’It can be seen from 8.40 pm (Peruvian time) onAmerica TV. If you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the respective times for you to watch the series:

5.40 pm in the United States (Pacific time)

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

Benjamín made Cristóbal jealous of July in ‘At the bottom there is room’. Photo: composition LR/América TV

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room 10’ LIVE?

The popular series‘There is room at the bottom’is broadcast completely LIVE onAmerica TV. This production begins shortly after the competition reality show ‘Esto es guerra’ and before the Peruvian novel ‘Perdóname’. To watch the fiction, you just have to tune in to the Peruvian channel.

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is a place’ ONLINE and for FREE?

The transmission of‘There is room at the bottom’You can also watch ONLINE, LIVE and totally FREE if you do not have access to the open signal of the Peruvian channel; You just have to go to the official website ofAmerica tvGOan online streaming platform, where you will find the complete episodes of all seasons of the series.

