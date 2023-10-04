‘At the bottom there is room’ brought terror to couples in Las Nuevas Lomas: Aunt Maruja. After meeting Joel, this new character advised ‘Patty’ that she should break up with him, which she did; However, this would not be the only relationship that would come to an end. According to the preview of chapter 319, Teresa and Gaspar would also be analyzed by the good eye of Maruja, who will tell them that they are not going to last either. Will ‘Fish Face”s companion join him in her suffering?

To find out how the América TV series will continue and if ‘Tere’ and her boyfriend will separate, don’t miss the new episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’. Below, we leave you all the details so you can see the fiction LIVE and ONLINE.

YOU CAN SEE: Dolores goes looking for Jimmy and is SHOCKED to see him without a polo in ‘AFHS’: “Bravazo”

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 319 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is the premiere of chapter 319 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

‘There is room at the bottom’will premiere its chapter 319 TODAY, Wednesday, October 4, 2023. According to the trailer, while Joel suffers because ‘Patty’ broke up with him, Teresa and Gaspar could be the next to separate, since Aunt Maruja will tell them that they are not going to have a lasting relationship either. On the other hand, it seems that Alessia and ‘Jimmy’ will get closer. Will love be reborn between them?

What time to watch chapter 319 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Episode 319 of‘There is room at the bottom’will be broadcast in prime time at 8.40 pm (Peruvian time) onAmerica TV. In case you watch the series from another country in Latin America or Spain, here is a list with the respective times:

5.40 pm in the United States (Pacific time)

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

‘Patty’ ended with Joel in ‘At the bottom there is room’. Photo: composition LR/América TV

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom 10’ chapter 318 [RESUMEN COMPLETO]: what happened in the October 3 episode?

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room 10’ LIVE?

season 10 of‘There is room at the bottom’can be seen completely LIVE byAmerica TV. This popular series begins minutes after the reality show ‘This is war’ and before the Peruvian novel ‘Perdóname’. To access the broadcast, you just have to tune in to the Peruvian channel. Here we leave you the numbers so you can enjoy the signal from the operator you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

YOU CAN SEE: He opened his eyes! ‘Patty’ broke up with Joel on ‘AFHS’: “I’m too much fish for that kitten”

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is also the option to view‘There is room at the bottom’ONLINE, LIVE and totally FREE if you do not have access to the open signal of the Peruvian channel; To do this, you just have to go to the official website ofAmerica tvGOan online streaming platform, where you will find the full episodes of previous seasons of the series.

#room #bottom #VIVO #season #episode #schedule #channel #watch #online